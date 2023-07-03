Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 748 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.14. The company had a trading volume of 680,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.08.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.