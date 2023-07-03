Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

JEPI traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $54.92. 1,177,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,980. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

