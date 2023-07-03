Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $6.98 on Monday, reaching $344.93. The stock had a trading volume of 123,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

