Avestar Capital LLC Has $16.41 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.99. 41,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,177. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

