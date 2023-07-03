Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock worth $253,870,253. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

