Avestar Capital LLC Sells 370 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.08. 146,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,212. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

