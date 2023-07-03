Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Markel Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 88 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Markel Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

MKL stock traded down $11.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,371.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,344.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,331.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.