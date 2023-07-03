Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,684,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avient Price Performance
NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.
Avient Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
