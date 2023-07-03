Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

