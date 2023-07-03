B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

BTG stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

