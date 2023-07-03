Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $801.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

