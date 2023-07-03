Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.3 %

CIB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 212,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,709. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

