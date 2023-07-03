Bank of America Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.40.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

