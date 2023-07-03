Barclays Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,585 ($32.87) to GBX 2,700 ($34.33) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Relx Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:RELX traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $33.07. 564,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
