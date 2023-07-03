Barclays Raises MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target to $2.00

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.47. MultiPlan has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.59 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 81.3% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,618 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

