Barnes & Noble Education Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,905 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the average daily volume of 296 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 2,081,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.22.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
