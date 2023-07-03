Barnes & Noble Education Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,905 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the average daily volume of 296 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 2,081,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.