Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.25) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 552 ($7.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.34) to GBX 501 ($6.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.61) to GBX 545 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 552 ($7.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.38 ($6.59).

Shares of BDEV traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 417.40 ($5.31). 2,151,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 787.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 515 ($6.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 471.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.95.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

