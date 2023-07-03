Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $355,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 41.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $261.15. 188,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

