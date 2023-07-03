Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $276.18 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $276.18 million and $6.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.80 or 0.06338502 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,690,095 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,090,101 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

