Beldex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.30 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $277.04 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,951.11 or 0.06349362 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00043108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,679,884 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,079,884 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

