Benchmark Cuts Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $5.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Price Performance

Clene stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Insider Transactions at Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.