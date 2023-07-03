Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of BFLBY stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Bilfinger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. Bilfinger’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.69%.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

