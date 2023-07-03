Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $269.95 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $15.41 or 0.00049596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $269.95 million and $8.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00107214 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029844 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.