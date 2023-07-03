Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $159.47 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.94 or 0.00032032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $159.47 million and $523,328.33 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00923603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00151348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.78338284 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $614,212.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

