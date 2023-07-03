BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0552 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $994,135.57 and approximately $1,946.25 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,657.06 or 0.99934206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07468608 USD and is up 23.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,231.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

