BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EGF remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $10.87.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
