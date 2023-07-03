BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

EGF remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

