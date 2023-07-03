BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Insider Peter Hayes Sells 3,582 Shares

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $37,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BLE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,029. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

