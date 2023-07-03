BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Insider Peter Hayes Sells 3,582 Shares

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $37,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of BLE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,029. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.97.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
