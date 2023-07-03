BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 44.0% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.63. 103,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,830. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.