Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $14.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,125.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,258. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,147.52. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,047.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,742.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,323 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,416. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

