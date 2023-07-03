Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.54. 253,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,998. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

