Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 582.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,070,141. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The stock has a market cap of $223.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

