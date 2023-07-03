Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,680. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

