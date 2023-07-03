Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 14,601 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

