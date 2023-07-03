BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 36,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,034. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

