Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.20

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.20 and last traded at $90.98, with a volume of 14809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

