Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

BORUF remained flat at $5.02 on Monday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.