Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
BORUF remained flat at $5.02 on Monday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.