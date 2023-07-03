Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.00

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72), with a volume of 167946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £171.17 million, a PE ratio of 957.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.