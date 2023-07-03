Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.00

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.72), with a volume of 167946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.73).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £171.17 million, a PE ratio of 957.17 and a beta of 1.37.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
