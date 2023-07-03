Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 64.9% in June

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. 854,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,565. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

