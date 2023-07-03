Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 4th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Broadcom stock opened at $866.50 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.27. The company has a market capitalization of $357.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

