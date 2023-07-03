Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $29.88

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

