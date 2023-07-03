Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) PT at $71.03

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

