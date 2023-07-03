Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at UMH Properties
In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
