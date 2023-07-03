Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

BVVBY stock traded up C$1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.39. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$59.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

