CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 75.1% in June

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 279,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CACI International stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $340.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.48. CACI International has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $342.83.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.83.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,180,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

