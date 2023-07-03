Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Calian Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $43.27 during trading hours on Monday. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Featured Stories

