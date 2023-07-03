Campbell Soup (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.71 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Barclays cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 116,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

