Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICPT. SVB Securities upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $461.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.