Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$74.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$58.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25. The firm has a market cap of C$81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

