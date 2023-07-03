Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NET Power Price Performance

NYSE:NPWR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. NET Power has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

