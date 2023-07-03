Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.17

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 846894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.